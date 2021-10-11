CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

KMX stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,160 shares of company stock worth $16,923,796. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

