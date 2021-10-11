CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of CarMax worth $361,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CarMax by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CarMax by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,796. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX opened at $130.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

