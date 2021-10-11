CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.28% of CarParts.com worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -229.30 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,982 shares of company stock worth $3,051,918 in the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.