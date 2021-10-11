Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $33.31

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $34.49. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.