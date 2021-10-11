Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.