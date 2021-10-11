Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 816,157 shares of company stock worth $276,979,656. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $74,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $282.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of -241.39 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.60 and a 200-day moving average of $300.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

