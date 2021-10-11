Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

CAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$160,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,988,502.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745.

CAS traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 146,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.04. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

