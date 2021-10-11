CashBet Coin (CBC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

