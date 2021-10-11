Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.38 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $16,258.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00206744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

