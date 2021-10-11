Castweet (CTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,747.09

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Castweet has a total market cap of $123,747.09 and approximately $273.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.00439283 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00100718 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

