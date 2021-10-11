Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

