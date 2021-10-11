CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.57. 4,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,502. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

