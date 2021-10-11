CCUniverse Trading Up 75.5% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 75.5% higher against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $17,180.48 and approximately $193.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

