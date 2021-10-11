Celestica (CLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/28/2021 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

9/23/2021 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of CLS opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 374.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 127,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 294.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 42.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

