Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $414.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

