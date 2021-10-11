Celo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $62.99 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $5.61 or 0.00009772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00126598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,453.94 or 1.00020328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.42 or 0.06111211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

