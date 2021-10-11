Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Celsius worth $25,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2,063.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $94.10 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

