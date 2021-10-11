Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.00. 910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

