CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.
CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.23.
NYSE CX opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
