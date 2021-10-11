CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

NYSE CX opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

