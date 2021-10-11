CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.30 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.80. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.
CX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. 163,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,755. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.