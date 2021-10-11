CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.30 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.80. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

CX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. 163,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,755. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

