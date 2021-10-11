Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

