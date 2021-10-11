Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.42. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 34,652 shares trading hands.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

