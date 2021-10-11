Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.34

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 228534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

