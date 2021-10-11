Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,216 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $6.97.

EBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

