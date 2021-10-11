Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. 2,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $735.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

