Centrifuge Price Tops $1.55 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $168.65 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.29 or 1.00136321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.69 or 0.06037444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,603,336 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.