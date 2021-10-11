Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 6.3%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32. Approximately 1,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

LEU has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $586.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

