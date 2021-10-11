Ceres Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $189.21 or 0.00330183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $225,494.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00059078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.59 or 0.99844537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.52 or 0.05991689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

