Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

NYSE CDAY opened at $118.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $120.25.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

