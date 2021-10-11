Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading 3.2% Higher

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.65). 11,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 809.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,279.71. The company has a market capitalization of £240.53 million and a P/E ratio of 55.44.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

