CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.96% of CEVA worth $172,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.76 million, a P/E ratio of -280.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

