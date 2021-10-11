CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.35

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 24430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 172.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

