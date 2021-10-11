Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Chart Industries worth $34,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.12.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $189.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.