Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Chart Industries worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.12.

Shares of GTLS opened at $189.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

