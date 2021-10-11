Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $706.13 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $772.09 and its 200-day moving average is $713.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

