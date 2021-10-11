ChatCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199,212.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $199,212.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.68 or 1.00023580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00054953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046531 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.62 or 0.00501523 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004412 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

