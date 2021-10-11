CheesecakeSwap Token Trading 149.9% Higher Over Last Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $707,657.87 and $71,272.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 149.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00126250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,531.85 or 0.99637462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.57 or 0.06117934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

