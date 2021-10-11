Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.57

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 2324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

