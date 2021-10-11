Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. Chewy has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

