Chiliz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $198.03 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $198.03 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.00199360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00094549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,076,911 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

