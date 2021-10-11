Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 8,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 877,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $502.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chimerix by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.