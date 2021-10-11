China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 727,702 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
