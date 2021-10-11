China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 727,702 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

