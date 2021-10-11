Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Cummins stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,204. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

