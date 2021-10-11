Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 531,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,883,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 526,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,252,619. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

