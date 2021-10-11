Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,636,000. Facebook accounts for 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $875,386,434. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.76. The stock had a trading volume of 291,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,682. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

