Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 224,384 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 224,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,287,000. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 3.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.16. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

