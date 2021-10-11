Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,280 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,925,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 587,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,005,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,024.1% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,285.75. 36,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,357.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,369.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.