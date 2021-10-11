Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $15.98 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $18,531,328. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.97.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $622.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,207. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

