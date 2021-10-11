Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $17.20 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,368 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,000. Adobe comprises about 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

ADBE stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $580.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,501. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $631.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

