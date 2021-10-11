Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $25.47 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,470,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $85.14. 40,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.